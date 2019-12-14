|
Mary Ann Hagans
NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Mary Ann Hagans, 57, of Newark, will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service.
Mary Ann passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born January 22, 1962 in Newark to the late Ruby (King) and Charles Edward Hagans, Sr.
Mary Ann was a very devoted member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Newark #387 where she served locally as the current President and as a State Trustee. She was also a past member and President of Buckeye Lake Eagles #2801. She was a member of Jacksontown United Methodist Church, a 1980 graduate of Lakewood High School, an Ohio State fan and loved her cat, Pookey. Mary Ann worked at the Lancers Inn as a cook for 30 years and then retired and worked with her sister, Kim at Kimel's Flowers for the past 10 years. Mary Ann was kindhearted and will long be remembered.
She is survived by a sister, Kimberly Hagans of Newark; a brother, Charles (Tabitha) Hagans, Jr. of Xenia; Aunt Doris and Uncle Jim Fry, Aunt Verna Emerson, Uncle Kenneth Huffman; a niece, Elyse Chambers and several cousins; and her many friends at the Eagles.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Newark Eagles, Attn: Axillary, 52 Forry St., Newark, OH 43055.
Friends may call at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, on Wednesday prior to the service from 2-4 p.m. Eagles services will be held at 3:30 p.m.
