Mary Ann Holbert Obituary
Mary Ann Holbert

Heath - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mary Ann Holbert, 84, of Heath, will be held at a later date. Mary Ann died at her home on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on May 4, 1936 to the late Raymond G. and Ann (Susi) Baldwin.

Mary Ann was a graduate of Blessed Sacrament Elementary and St. Francis de Sales High School. For many years, Mary Ann worked as the manager of customer service at Kroger Grocery, Heath. Following retirement, she moved to Naples, Florida, where she resided until moving home this past summer. She was a parishioner of St. Leonard Catholic Church, Heath, and St. John's Catholic Church, Naples.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Jeff (Cathy) Holbert, Timothy (Jodi) Holbert, Deidre (Bob) Townsend, Dina (Ken) Miller; grandchildren, Andrea, Timothy (Miki), Bradley, Bryce (Claire), Alyssa, Cati; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Ellie, Beckett, Bella, Hudson; longtime companion, Edward Pitt; and best friend, Barb Gillespie-Sherman.

Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is accepting cards and tokens of sympathy for the Holbert family. Your condolences for the family and memories of Mary Ann can also be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from May 20 to May 21, 2020
