|
|
Mary Ann Hushion Ringgold
Evergreen, CO - 1935- 2019
Mary Ann passed away May 23rd , 2019 after a long struggle with dementia at the Life Care Center in Evergreen. Mary Ann was the daughter of the late John Hushion and Mary Alice Murphy Hushion of Newark Ohio. Mary Ann was a graduate of St. Francis De Sales, class of 1955 and a graduate Ohio State University College of Dental Hygiene. She was also active with Pi Beta Phi Sorority.
After College she worked in Newark Ohio and Cincinnati Ohio where she met her husband Peter and later where her two sons were born. In 1972 after 6 year in Kalamazoo Mi, and active in the service club and child care, she moved to Evergreen Colorado.
In the 47 years of residency in Evergreen she enjoyed many of the different groups of families of Newcomers , Hiwan Golf club ladies and the Blue Haired bowling group, as well as many the many great friendships developed over those years.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 55 year Peter, her son Tim of Evergreen and Jeffries of Appleton , WI along with his Wife Elizabeth, daughter Emily (23) and Son Mitchell (19).
Many thanks to her nurses and CNA's at Life Care for their wonderful companionship and care, and to her friends who have been a great support over a difficult last 5 years.
In memory of Mary Ann contributions can be made to Mt. Evans Hospice, 3081 Bergen Peak Dr, Evergreen Co 80439.
Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday June 8th, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Evergreen followed by a Celebration of Life at Hiwan Golf club at 12 noon.
Published in the Advocate on June 1, 2019