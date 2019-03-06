|
|
Mary Ann Stauffer
Frazeysburg - Mary Ann Stauffer, 78, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Wednesday morning, February 27, 2019 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Florida.
Born April 22, 1940 in Newark, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Milden and Mary (Marguand) Denner and was a 1959 graduate of Newark High School. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newark. Mary Ann was a homemaker and for five years she was a school bus driver for Tri-Valley Schools. She also worked as an assistant manager at the Dresden McDonalds. She and her husband enjoyed going to Florida during the winter and spending time with their many Florida friends but she mostly enjoyed coming back to Ohio to be with her family and Ohio friends.
Surviving is the love of her life, her husband of 56 years, David L. Stauffer, whom she married August 18, 1962; one son, Michael (Margie) Stauffer of Jamestown, Ohio; two daughters, Kimberly (Bryan) McCormick of Dresden, Ohio and Cheryl (Timothy) Black of Germantown, Maryland; eight grandchildren, Chad, Tiffany, Brittany, Lee, Matthew, Brandon, Keith and Mercedes and three great grandchildren, Ethan, Isabel and Connor. Also surviving is one brother, Robert (Patty) Denner of Bangor, Maine; a sister, Patty St. Clair of Heath, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and her very special friends, Thelma Untied, Emily Brennan and Sharon Hedges; and her "best friend", her dog "Abby".
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, James Denner.
Calling hours will be 5pm to 7pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the funeral home with Minister Sam Dunn officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 6, 2019