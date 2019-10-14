Services
Mary Delle Douglas Hale Obituary
Mary Delle Douglas Hale

Granville - Born January 12, 1928 in the Pittsburgh home of her parents, Rev. Willard M. and Agnes Stoughton Douglass. She grew up in Pittsburgh and surrounding communities, attending Mt. Union College in Alliance, Ohio from 1945 to 1949.

She married James Graham Hale of Shaker Heights, Ohio in 1954, her father officiating. The couple moved to Upper Arlington, Ohio, where they had three children; to Upper Montclair, New Jersey; and then Poland, Ohio.

Mary Delle came to live in Granville in 2014, and she lived here happily and gratefully, enjoying the seasons, the gardens and many kind visitors. On September 24th she died at home as she was born at home, surrounded by love.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, and leaves her sister Jane Elizabeth Staley of Hagerstown Maryland, her brother Samuel Douglass of Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania; daughter Katherine Hall of Poland, and her children Sarah, Erik and Taylor; son James (Granville), and son Douglass (& Catey) of Indianapolis, and their children Graham, Alexandra, and Elizabeth.

A family memorial was held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Granville on October 12, 2019.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
