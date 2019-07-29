Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Mary Downs


1937 - 2019
Mary Downs Obituary
Mary Downs

Newark - Mary Louise Downs, 81, of Newark, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Flint Ridge Nursing Home. She was born October 1, 1937 in Newark to the late Charles and Jennie (Campbell) Snyder.

Mary was a 1955 graduate of Newark High School where she played Trumpet in the marching band. She married Eyler "Ike" Downs on July 3, 1955 and they were married for 51 years. Mary retired form Sears and enjoyed attending the Sears retirees' luncheons. She liked taking vacations to the Smokey Mountains and Myrtle Beach and loved going to the Amish Country and sitting on her porch visiting with friends and family.

She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Lonca (Larry) of Newark and Janet Geer (Timothy) of Newark; granddaughter, Kelli Wheeler (K.J. McPherson); two great granddaughters, Brittany and Alison Wheeler; brother, Charles D. Snyder (Cheryl) of Granville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ike Downs.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 12-1 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow the service in Wilson Cemetery. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerufneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on July 29, 2019
