Pataskala - A funeral service celebrating the life of Mary E. Beem, age 66, of Pataskala, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark with Deacon Pat Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.



Mary passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side.



She was born April 20, 1952 in Newark, Ohio to the late Maurice and Genevieve (Young) Scanlon.



Family was most important to Mary, she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was uniquely talented in creating and working with all types of crafts. She enjoyed wood burning, sewing, candle making and cake decorating. Her favorite outdoor activity was fishing with her husband, Mark.



Mary was an outgoing fun-loving person who never met a stranger. She was always there to help others and would do anything for anyone. She was an excellent cook and baker and was an avid collector of Coca Cola memorabilia, wind chimes, chickens and piggy banks.



She is survived by her husband of forty-one years, Mark E. Beem, whom she married on February 18, 1978; two daughters, Wanda K. (Joseph) Wood and Bobbi R. (Mark) Wood; two brothers, Bruce Scanlon and Neil Scanlon; three sisters, Patricia "Pat" Martin, Gwendolyn Ludwig and Maureen Christine York; cousins, Jackie and Sharon Scanlon; nephew, Dakota Lake; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.



In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by an infant son, Preston Watts; a brother, Maurice Scanlon, Jr.; and two sisters, Emma Lake and Genevieve Louise McCutcheon.



Family and friends may call from 9-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.



Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Boulevard, Suite 210, Columbus, Ohio 43229-1728 or to The James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute, Oncology Department, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210.



