Mary E. Brumlow
ZANESVILLE - A funeral service celebrating the life of Mary E. Brumlow, 89, of Zanesville, will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kirkersville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Jeff Gill officiating. Burial will follow in Kirkersville Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 285 E. Main Street, Kirkersville, on Tuesday, two hours prior to the funeral service, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Survivors include her children, Judy (Jerry Thurman) Goffinet, Fred (Karen) Ayers, Denise Settles, Sheila Mitchell and Roger (Teresa) Vest; significant other, Steve Steele; brothers, Ibry Kidd and Paul (Betty) Kidd; sister, Lois Elliott; 17 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 14 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Brumlow; and brothers, Ernest and James Kidd.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 27, 2019