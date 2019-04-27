Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Mary E. Brumlow Obituary
Mary E. Brumlow

ZANESVILLE - A funeral service celebrating the life of Mary E. Brumlow, 89, of Zanesville, will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kirkersville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Jeff Gill officiating. Burial will follow in Kirkersville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 285 E. Main Street, Kirkersville, on Tuesday, two hours prior to the funeral service, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Survivors include her children, Judy (Jerry Thurman) Goffinet, Fred (Karen) Ayers, Denise Settles, Sheila Mitchell and Roger (Teresa) Vest; significant other, Steve Steele; brothers, Ibry Kidd and Paul (Betty) Kidd; sister, Lois Elliott; 17 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 14 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Brumlow; and brothers, Ernest and James Kidd.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Mary or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Mary and her family.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 27, 2019
