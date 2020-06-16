Mary Ellen McArtor
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Mary Ellen (Corder) McArtor age 95, of Newark will be held on June 18, 2020 at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral home with Rev. Christopher Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.
She was born March 19, 1925 to the late Marvin (Dooley) C. Corder and Alice Marie (Forgrave) Corder. Mary Ellen graduated from Newark High School in 1943. She was a member of the National Honor Society every year. She was a student of the Co-Op Retailing Program where she attended school half a day and worked half a day at Kresge store as a clerk. Soon she was promoted to the office working in finance.
She met the love of her life, Billy D McArtor, who was serving in the Navy. They were married at Covington, KY on August 25, 1942. Bill was an expert string instrument musician and was a member of many popular bands in Newark and surrounding counties. Mary Ellen loved to dance and could perform all the popular dances. She would go with the band to demonstrate and help people learn the steps to the dances. In the later years she danced with the Zerger Hall band. Mary Ellen loved fashion, having numerous styles to choose from her vast collection of clothing. She never left the house without everything matching. Maybe you'll remember seeing her at the mall, always carrying the large purse with the big clock in it.
She was an animal enthusiast having had numerous small dogs through the years. Mandy girl being her last. All her fur babies had women's names from popular songs since she and Bill were lovers of great music. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Billy D. McArtor on March 4, 2013.
She is survived by her cousin Dick Dudgeon. Special friends Natalie Freeman, Brenda Rupe, Mary Jane Spung, Ruth Hottinger, Frank and Jody Hall, Fred Wise, Betty and Gene McKee and many friends from Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, and Licking County.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Mary Ellen (Corder) McArtor age 95, of Newark will be held on June 18, 2020 at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral home with Rev. Christopher Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.
She was born March 19, 1925 to the late Marvin (Dooley) C. Corder and Alice Marie (Forgrave) Corder. Mary Ellen graduated from Newark High School in 1943. She was a member of the National Honor Society every year. She was a student of the Co-Op Retailing Program where she attended school half a day and worked half a day at Kresge store as a clerk. Soon she was promoted to the office working in finance.
She met the love of her life, Billy D McArtor, who was serving in the Navy. They were married at Covington, KY on August 25, 1942. Bill was an expert string instrument musician and was a member of many popular bands in Newark and surrounding counties. Mary Ellen loved to dance and could perform all the popular dances. She would go with the band to demonstrate and help people learn the steps to the dances. In the later years she danced with the Zerger Hall band. Mary Ellen loved fashion, having numerous styles to choose from her vast collection of clothing. She never left the house without everything matching. Maybe you'll remember seeing her at the mall, always carrying the large purse with the big clock in it.
She was an animal enthusiast having had numerous small dogs through the years. Mandy girl being her last. All her fur babies had women's names from popular songs since she and Bill were lovers of great music. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Billy D. McArtor on March 4, 2013.
She is survived by her cousin Dick Dudgeon. Special friends Natalie Freeman, Brenda Rupe, Mary Jane Spung, Ruth Hottinger, Frank and Jody Hall, Fred Wise, Betty and Gene McKee and many friends from Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, and Licking County.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.