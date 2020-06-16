Mary Ellen McArtor
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen McArtor

Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Mary Ellen (Corder) McArtor age 95, of Newark will be held on June 18, 2020 at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral home with Rev. Christopher Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

She was born March 19, 1925 to the late Marvin (Dooley) C. Corder and Alice Marie (Forgrave) Corder. Mary Ellen graduated from Newark High School in 1943. She was a member of the National Honor Society every year. She was a student of the Co-Op Retailing Program where she attended school half a day and worked half a day at Kresge store as a clerk. Soon she was promoted to the office working in finance.

She met the love of her life, Billy D McArtor, who was serving in the Navy. They were married at Covington, KY on August 25, 1942. Bill was an expert string instrument musician and was a member of many popular bands in Newark and surrounding counties. Mary Ellen loved to dance and could perform all the popular dances. She would go with the band to demonstrate and help people learn the steps to the dances. In the later years she danced with the Zerger Hall band. Mary Ellen loved fashion, having numerous styles to choose from her vast collection of clothing. She never left the house without everything matching. Maybe you'll remember seeing her at the mall, always carrying the large purse with the big clock in it.

She was an animal enthusiast having had numerous small dogs through the years. Mandy girl being her last. All her fur babies had women's names from popular songs since she and Bill were lovers of great music. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Billy D. McArtor on March 4, 2013.

She is survived by her cousin Dick Dudgeon. Special friends Natalie Freeman, Brenda Rupe, Mary Jane Spung, Ruth Hottinger, Frank and Jody Hall, Fred Wise, Betty and Gene McKee and many friends from Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, and Licking County.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Funeral service
Brucker and Kishler Funeral home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved