Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mercer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Mercer


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Mercer Obituary
Mary Ellen Mercer

NEWARK - An inurnment service will be held at a later date at Cedar Hill Cemetery for Mary Ellen Mercer, 89, of Newark, who passed away March 29, 2020, at her grand-daughters house. She was born April 11, 1930, in Urbana, Ohio, to the late Samuel and Lillian (Cooper) Coffinbarger.

Mary worked for American National Can. She was a member of Highwater Church of Christ and enjoyed her Tuesday and Friday Euchre Club.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Douglas) Wilson, Joyce (Bill) Merrill, and Pamela Mercer; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Patricia Munyan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Lloyd Mercer; brother, Robert Coffinbarger; stepbrother, Phillip Munyan, and a great-grandchild, Donald Simpson.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now