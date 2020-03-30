|
Mary Ellen Mercer
NEWARK - An inurnment service will be held at a later date at Cedar Hill Cemetery for Mary Ellen Mercer, 89, of Newark, who passed away March 29, 2020, at her grand-daughters house. She was born April 11, 1930, in Urbana, Ohio, to the late Samuel and Lillian (Cooper) Coffinbarger.
Mary worked for American National Can. She was a member of Highwater Church of Christ and enjoyed her Tuesday and Friday Euchre Club.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Douglas) Wilson, Joyce (Bill) Merrill, and Pamela Mercer; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Patricia Munyan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Lloyd Mercer; brother, Robert Coffinbarger; stepbrother, Phillip Munyan, and a great-grandchild, Donald Simpson.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020