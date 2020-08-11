1/1
Mary Ewing Crowe
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ewing Crowe

Newark - Mary Ewing Crowe, age 73, of Newark, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, Ohio.

She was born May 5, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Thomas and Martha (Safford) Ewing.

Mary was active at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Bible and Women's Studies. She also enjoyed crocheting, playing cards and her greatest joy was when she could yell "BINGO" while playing with friends. She proudly served her country as a medic in the Women Army Corps during the Vietnam War.

Mary loved spending time with her family, especially the quality moments with her grandchildren. Her nieces and nephews affectionately called her "Crazy Aunt Mary". She liked eating out and ordering her favorite meal of rare prime rib. Mary was always the "life of the party".

She is survived by her husband of forty-seven years, Walter S. Crowe, whom she married on June 30, 1973; two daughters, Shellie M. (Richard) Green and Nicole R. Crowe; two brothers, John Ewing and William "Bill" Ewing; two grandchildren, Ethan C. Green and Tristan W. Green; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Ewing, Jr. (2002).

A Memorial Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 21, at The Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 394 East Main Street, Newark with Fr. Anthony P. Lonzo presiding.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, is assisting the Crowe family with arrangements.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Crowe family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
The Church of the Blessed Sacrament
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved