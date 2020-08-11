Mary Ewing Crowe
Newark - Mary Ewing Crowe, age 73, of Newark, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, Ohio.
She was born May 5, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Thomas and Martha (Safford) Ewing.
Mary was active at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Bible and Women's Studies. She also enjoyed crocheting, playing cards and her greatest joy was when she could yell "BINGO" while playing with friends. She proudly served her country as a medic in the Women Army Corps during the Vietnam War.
Mary loved spending time with her family, especially the quality moments with her grandchildren. Her nieces and nephews affectionately called her "Crazy Aunt Mary". She liked eating out and ordering her favorite meal of rare prime rib. Mary was always the "life of the party".
She is survived by her husband of forty-seven years, Walter S. Crowe, whom she married on June 30, 1973; two daughters, Shellie M. (Richard) Green and Nicole R. Crowe; two brothers, John Ewing and William "Bill" Ewing; two grandchildren, Ethan C. Green and Tristan W. Green; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Ewing, Jr. (2002).
A Memorial Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 21, at The Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 394 East Main Street, Newark with Fr. Anthony P. Lonzo presiding.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, is assisting the Crowe family with arrangements.
