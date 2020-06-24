Mary J. Sesser
Mary J. Sesser

Mt. Vernon - A graveside service for Mary J. Sesser, 82, of Mt. Vernon will be held at 10:30am on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Lock Cemetery with Rev. Marvin Haught officiating.

Mary passed away on June 22, 2020 at Hospice of Central Ohio at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. She was born on September 17, 1937 in Licking County to the late Emmette and Bernice (McLaughlin) Freeman.

Mary was a member of the Bennington Homemakers and Bennington Farm Bureau.

She is survived by her son, Craig (Carolyn) Sesser; daughter, Carla (Kathy Ritchey) Sesser; grandchildren, Holly, Jennifer and Carrie Sesser; four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James L. Sesser; and sisters, Martha Freeman and Ann Levell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH, 43058-0430.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
