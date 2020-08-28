1/1
Mary Jane Crawmer
Mary Jane Crawmer

Newark - Mary Jane Denman Crawmer, 88, of Newark, Ohio died Friday morning, August 28, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio after a brief illness.

Born December 14, 1931 in Columbus, she was a daughter of the late Maurice and Hazel (Baughman) Denman. She lived on the Denman Farm near Reform, Ohio and was very proud of the fact, that this year, the farm will have been in the Denman family for 200 years. Mary Jane graduated with honors from Hanover-Toboso High School in 1948 and later attended the Columbus Business College. She served as treasurer of Heath Schools and Licking Valley Schools and retired with 25 years of service. Mary Jane was a member of the Licking Valley Church of Christ and her greatest enjoyment was being with her family.

Surviving is her loving husband of 69 years, Marion "Buck" Crawmer whom she married February 5, 1951; one daughter, Dianne McPherson of Columbus; two sons, Tyrone L. (Kathi) Crawmer of Reform and Timothy W. Crawmer of Mason, Ohio; seven grandchildren Jason, Justin, Jared, Jacob, Jessica, Zachary and Travis and seventeen great grandchildren. Also surviving is a special aunt, Pauline Blackstone of New Concord, Ohio and her kitty, "Hotshot".

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a special cousin, Jack Mardis.

Calling hours will be from 11am to 1pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Licking Valley Church of Christ, 1578 Dayton Road, Newark.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the church with Minister Chuck Horsley and Minister Gus Andrews officiating. Burial will be in Hanover Cemetery.






Published in Advocate from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
August 29, 2020
Mary Jane alway had a smile on her face and treat me like she had known me all my life. Her and Buck were great together. My prayers are with all of you and let the memories help in the tough times.
Ron Oriest
Friend
