Mary Jo "Jody" Nichols
Mary Jo "Jody" Nichols

Mary Jo "Jody" Nichols, age 71, passed away at Licking Memorial Hospital on November 25, 2020. She was born on October 15, 1949, in Newark, Ohio, to the late James Bernard and Delores Cecilia (White) Crawmer.

Jody always enjoyed being around people and working. For many years, she worked at Anomatic Corporation. She also worked at various area restaurants, including the Homestead and Stacey's Buffet. She had many close friends that she made over the years. She was fiercely independent and some might even (lovingly) describe her as stubborn. Despite serious health issues toward the end of her life, she insisted on staying in her own home.

She attended Life and Praise Worship Center in Heath. She liked cooking, reading, watching Hallmark movies, and shopping - especially via Home Shopping Network or QVC. She loved the Christmas season, particularly baking and gift-giving. She began preparing for Christmas months in advance, and the upcoming holiday season will not be the same without her.

She is survived by her son Chad (Tracy) Fogle and daughter Tammy (Mark) Rakoczy; grandchildren Jesse, Caleb, Hannah, Dalton, Bodhi, Alexa and Zoey; great-granddaughters Bailey and Emma Wren; brother Randy Roy; and sisters Patty (Bob) Baughman, Joyce Schilling, and Billie Jo Johns; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jody is preceded in death by her brother Mike Roberts and sister Cindy Wolfe.

A private memorial will be held for immediate family. Donations in Jody's memory can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd, Newark, OH 43055.




Published in Advocate from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
