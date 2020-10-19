Mary Jo Roberts



Mary Jo Roberts, 89, formerly of Newark, OH. passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at NHC Healthcare of Cookeville, Tennessee.



Mary Jo was born in Columbus, OH on Saturday, June 27, 1931 to the late Mary Catherine Reid and the late James Reid.



Mary Jo married Lewis Francis Roberts Jr. on September 1st, 1951. She retired from Licking Memorial Hospital after many years of service.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by:



Sons - Gary, of Newark Ohio, Dan (Lita) of O'Fallon, Illinois, Todd (Diane), of Cherry Hill New Jersey, and Casey of Somerset Ohio.



Daughter - Peggy Buck (Larry) Baxter, TN and stepdaughter, Suzan Haworth of Springfield Missouri, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Graveside service will be at Cookeville City cemetery on Thursday October 22nd, 2020 at 10 AM. A celebration of life service will be held in Newark, Ohio at a later date.



Family is being served by Crest Lawn Funeral Home-Cremation Center, 800 W. Jackson St., Cookeville, TN 38501.









