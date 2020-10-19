1/
Mary Jo Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jo Roberts

Mary Jo Roberts, 89, formerly of Newark, OH. passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at NHC Healthcare of Cookeville, Tennessee.

Mary Jo was born in Columbus, OH on Saturday, June 27, 1931 to the late Mary Catherine Reid and the late James Reid.

Mary Jo married Lewis Francis Roberts Jr. on September 1st, 1951. She retired from Licking Memorial Hospital after many years of service.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by:

Sons - Gary, of Newark Ohio, Dan (Lita) of O'Fallon, Illinois, Todd (Diane), of Cherry Hill New Jersey, and Casey of Somerset Ohio.

Daughter - Peggy Buck (Larry) Baxter, TN and stepdaughter, Suzan Haworth of Springfield Missouri, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be at Cookeville City cemetery on Thursday October 22nd, 2020 at 10 AM. A celebration of life service will be held in Newark, Ohio at a later date.

Family is being served by Crest Lawn Funeral Home-Cremation Center, 800 W. Jackson St., Cookeville, TN 38501.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crest Lawn Funeral Home
800 W Jackson St
Cookeville, TN 38501
931-526-6384
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crest Lawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved