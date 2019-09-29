|
|
Mary K. Smith
St. Louisville - Mary K. Smith, age 99, of St. Louisville, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 26, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1920 to the late George and Alice (Jones) Moxley in St. Louisville, OH.
A graveside service will be held 11:30am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Wilson Cemetery, 4254 Marion Rd, Newark, OH.
Mary graduated from Utica High School in 1938. She loved to cook and bake, and found a job doing just that at the Maple Inn. She was famous for her white chocolate cakes. During WWII, Mary worked for the Ammunitions Department in Huntsville and for Redston Arsenal. In her free time, she liked to garden and quilt. Mary was very active in the St. Louisville United Methodist Church and enjoyed helping sew choir robes.
She is survived by her children, Carolyn (Jean) Guyot of Huntsville, AL, Janet (Terry) Minor of Newark, and John A. Barrett of St. Louisville; grandchildren, Tom (Theresa) Robinson, Frank (Mickey) Robinson, and Renae Mitchell; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her first husband, John W. Barrett; second husband, Ronald F. Smith; and brothers, Don Moxley, William Moxley, and Joseph Moxley.
In lieu of flowers donations, may be made to Newton Township Fire Department, PO Box 182, St. Louisville, OH 43071 or to St. Louisville United Methodist Church, 127 N sugar St, St Louisville, OH 43071 or to Hospice of Central Ohio PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and Alter Care North and to Hospice of Central Ohio for all their care and compassion for Mary.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 29, 2019