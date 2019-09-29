Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Wilson Cemetery
4254 Marion Rd
Newark, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary K. Smith


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary K. Smith Obituary
Mary K. Smith

St. Louisville - Mary K. Smith, age 99, of St. Louisville, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 26, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1920 to the late George and Alice (Jones) Moxley in St. Louisville, OH.

A graveside service will be held 11:30am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Wilson Cemetery, 4254 Marion Rd, Newark, OH.

Mary graduated from Utica High School in 1938. She loved to cook and bake, and found a job doing just that at the Maple Inn. She was famous for her white chocolate cakes. During WWII, Mary worked for the Ammunitions Department in Huntsville and for Redston Arsenal. In her free time, she liked to garden and quilt. Mary was very active in the St. Louisville United Methodist Church and enjoyed helping sew choir robes.

She is survived by her children, Carolyn (Jean) Guyot of Huntsville, AL, Janet (Terry) Minor of Newark, and John A. Barrett of St. Louisville; grandchildren, Tom (Theresa) Robinson, Frank (Mickey) Robinson, and Renae Mitchell; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her first husband, John W. Barrett; second husband, Ronald F. Smith; and brothers, Don Moxley, William Moxley, and Joseph Moxley.

In lieu of flowers donations, may be made to Newton Township Fire Department, PO Box 182, St. Louisville, OH 43071 or to St. Louisville United Methodist Church, 127 N sugar St, St Louisville, OH 43071 or to Hospice of Central Ohio PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and Alter Care North and to Hospice of Central Ohio for all their care and compassion for Mary.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now