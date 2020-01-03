|
|
Mary Kennedy
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Delaine Kennedy, 87, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Church, 40 Granville St., Newark with Rev. Bob Penhallurick as celebrant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery in Newark.
Left to cherish their mother's memory are Mary's children and their spouses, John and Megan Yoho, Vonnie and Mark Nutter, Patty Simpson and David Spellman, and Vicki Yoho; grandchildren, Stephanie (Donald), Jacob, Amie, Nickie, Cory, Kyle, and Kaden; great grandchildren, Raelin, Emma, Kaleb, Emerson, Robert, and Mack; and sister, Janet Kennedy (Don O'Neal).
Memorial contributions may be made to SmileTrain, 633 Third Ave. 9TH Floor, New York, NY 10017 or to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020