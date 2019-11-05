|
|
Mary Lou Burchard
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Mary Lou Burchard, age 78, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Sowards officiating. Burial will take place in Wilson Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.
Mary Lou was born September 6, 1941 in Newark, Ohio to the late Bernard, Sr. and Juanita Lucille (Taylor) Porter. She passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital.
Mary Lou was a homemaker who loved caring for her family. She enjoyed cooking, decorating for every holiday, and was especially known for her wonderful holiday dinners and cookies. She also enjoyed going out to dinner, cruising around in the car, watching soap operas, and feeding the birds.
She is survived by her husband, Earl C. Burchard, whom she married in 1972; eight children, Mary Juanita (Charles) Pethtel, Rosella (Richard) Peck, Daniel (Sherril) Scanlon, Stella Cockrell (John Robertson), Johanna Scanlon, Chester Scanlon (Jenny Harris), Anna (Bobby) Sothen and Maria (Keith) Robertson; step-sons, Earl A. (Chris) Burchard, Carl Lee (Anita) Burchard, Mark Mason (Sally Lou) Burchard and Richard Allen "Rick" (Brenda) Burchard; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Judd (Sally) Porter; sister, Rosie Wagner; brother-in-law, Bill (Sally) Burchard; sisters-in-law, Lucille Corder and Mary (Joe) Whittington; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard and Pete Porter; and a sister, Peggy Porter.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019