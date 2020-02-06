|
|
Mary Lou Debevoise
Newark - Mary Lou (Willey) Debevoise, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends on February 5, 2020 following a two-and-a-half-month illness.
Mary Lou, 92, was born in Newark, January 19, 1928 to Lester and Margaret (Varner) Willey. She attended Newark High School and married Ralph Debevoise on July 17, 1947 in Greenup, KY. She was a busy homemaker while her husband worked at Owens Corning Fiberglas. They had five children; twins- Donald (Marti) Debevoise and Ronald (Judy) Debevoise, Jeffery (Becky) Debevoise, Cathy (Bob) Graves, and Linda (Dave) Elk.
After her children were grown, she worked as a substitute secretary for Newark Public Schools and was an active volunteer from 2006 to present with Hospice of Central Ohio. In 2015 she was honored with the Selma Markowitz Lifetime Achievement Award. She was an active parishioner at Heath Christian Union Church and was devoted to our Lord. She was a member of the Christian Women's Fellowship where she was kind and generous to all. More than anything, she cherished her family and friends and will fondly be remembered for always carrying a carefully folded Kleenex and toothpick in her pocket.
Mary Lou has nine grandchildren; Brandy Debevoise, Leeanne (Michael) Strawser, Jason (Chris) Debevoise, Aaron (Dustie) Debevoise, Cody (Kalie) Debevoise, Mary (Taylor) Debevoise, Brian (Cory) Camp, Ryan Redmond, and Dusty (Hailee) Elk; 11 great grandchildren, Adrianna Strawser, Derek Strawser, Palmer Redmond, Brexley (Jessa) Elk, Brian Camp Jr., Grace Camp, Ella Camp, Ashton Debevoise, Aiden Debevoise, Grayson Debevoise, and Weston Debevoise; partner of 20 years, Harry Orr and special friends, Dave and Modena Compton (Jason and David).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph (1998); mother and father, Margaret Varner Willey Ruton and Lester Willey; stepfather, Gilbert "Doc" Ruton; and brother, James Ruton.
Family and friends wish to express their deepest appreciation to Laura Stauton and the wonderful staff, our angels, from Hospice of Central Ohio for excellent care, dedication, and support.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1-2 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where a celebration of life service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Neal Skiles officiating.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2020