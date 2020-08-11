Mary Lou Dudley
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Mary Lou Dudley, 87, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 11:00 A.M., Thursday, August 13, 2020, with Fr. Robert Penhallurick as celebrant. Interment will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be held at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 9:30-10:30 A.M., Thursday. Masks are required for those attending services.
Mary Lou died at the Inn at Chapel Grove on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on September 5, 1932, to the late Karl H. and Dorothy (Rhinehart) Boehm.
She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and 1950 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. Following school, Mary Lou worked in reception at the office of Dr. Petersilge before joining Ohio Power, retiring as a cashier in 1994 after 41 years of employment.
Mary Lou enjoyed traveling, and with her husband, Charles, spent the winter months in Florida. She was a member of the Freedom Years, Family Motor Coach Club, and the RC Club. She was an avid knitter, euchre player, and longtime square dancer belonging to the Blooming Buckeyes and Webb's Circulators.
She will be greatly missed by her devoted husband of 63 years, Charles Dudley; nieces and nephews, Timothy (Janet) Boehm, John (Pam) Boehm, Barbara (Scott) Gorman, and Janet (Jon) Veley; brother-in-law, Weldon (Bonnie) Dudley Jr.; great-nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her siblings, Karl (Dorothea) Boehm, Charlene Ann Boehm, and J. Thomas "Tom" Boehm.
The family requests that memorials in Mary Lou's' name be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 40 Granville Street, Newark, Ohio 43055; or the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
, PO Box, 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
To share your memory of Mary Lou or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com
.