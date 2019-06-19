Mary Lou Gant



Hebron - A funeral service celebrating the life of Mary Lou Gant, age 67, of Hebron, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Kirkersville Cemetery.



Mary Lou passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.



She was born November 25, 1951 in Newark, Ohio to the late George H. and Alice R. (Burton) Gordon.



Mary Lou was a caring, compassionate, devoted and sympathetic woman who would do anything for anyone in their time of need. After graduating from Newark High School with the Class of 1970, Mary Lou went to work for American Electric Power for 32 years. She retired from AEP on May 31, 2010 and continued to enjoy her passion to shop.



Family was very everything to Mary Lou. She deeply loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Gary E. Gant, whom she married on September 5, 1969; three daughters, Valerie R. (Levi) Faught, Vanessa R. (James) Grimm and Veronica R. (Ray) Gant; three brothers, Gary (Maggie) Gordon, Daniel Gordon and Joel (Kim) Gordon; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, George Gordon and Timothy Gordon.



Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath.



Published in the Advocate on June 19, 2019