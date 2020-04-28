|
Mary Lou Humphrey
Frazeysburg - Mary Lou Humphrey, 87, of Newark, Ohio died Sunday morning, April 26, 2020 at her home.
Born January 31, 1933 in Morgan County, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Anna (Unger) Lucas and was a 1951 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. She was a life-long member of the Perryton United Methodist Church. Mary Lou was retired from Ohio Power/AEP where she was employed for over 44 years.
Surviving is her twin sister, Martha Sue Rector of Frazeysburg and numerous loving and doting nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, William P. Humphrey whom she married June 29, 1953 and who died April 1, 2013; three brothers, Charles, Ronald and Donald Lucas and a sister, Vivian Lucas.
There will be no calling hours.
Graveside funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Frazeysburg Cemetery with Pastor Susan Britton officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Perryton United Methodist Church or to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020