Mary Lou McNaghten
Pataskala - Mary Lou McNaghten, age 83, of Pataskala, passed away February 26, 2020, Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She had been a ten-year resident of Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala.
She was born October 2, 1936 in Gay Hills, Wisconsin to the late William and Lydia (Showen) Ferrick.
Mary Lou was one of the kindest and friendliest people one could meet. She never met a stranger and always had a kind word to say. Family was most important to Mary Lou, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed working with her husband, Sonny, at the Buckeye Lake Post #1388.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Grimm of Thornville; two brothers, Johnny Yuhas of Redding, California and Ronny Yuhas of Three Rivers, Texas; very special and beloved stepchildren, Terry Lynn (Jaye) Webb, Tracy (Lori) McNaghten, Susie (Jim) Stantz and Jeff (Martha) McNaghten; fifteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and several nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny McNaghten (2006); and a daughter, Teri Marie Gay (2015).
No calling hours or services will be observed.
A private inurnment will be held at a later date in Millersport, Ohio. Mary Lou will be buried next to her loving husband, Sonny.
The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Lou's name to the .
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020