Mary Lou Snoor


1931 - 2020
Mary Lou Snoor Obituary
Mary Lou Snoor

Heath - Private graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Mary Lou Snoor, 88, of Heath, will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Deacon Patrick Wilson as celebrant. A public Memorial Mass will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament at a later date.

Mary Lou, a parishioner of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, died at the Laurels of Heath on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born in Dresden, Ohio on September 3, 1931, to the late Charles and Pauline (Summers) Wirick.

A graduate of Blessed Sacrament Elementary and 1950 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, Mary Lou was devoted to her family. She enjoyed working on crafts, and was known for the many baked goods and candies she created over the years.

Mary Lou will be greatly missed by her children, Rick Snoor, Debbie (Emmett) Barrett, and Patrick (Patti) Snoor; grandchildren, John (Emily) Barrett, Patrick Snoor, Stephanie Higgins, Caitlin (Matt) Yoak, Andrea (Chad) Bailey, and Jennifer Higgins; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Patrick (Evelyn) Wirick; sisters, Charlotte Moore and Nancy (John) Trapp; brother-in-law, Thomas Elk; sister-in-law, Helen Wirick; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Snoor; brothers, Reginald Wirick and Charles (Marjorie) Wirick; sisters, Carolyn Brand, Lila (Habib) Hatem, and Judith Elk; and brother-in-law, Kenny Moore.

The family would like to thank the staff at Laurels of Heath for the dedicated care they gave their mother, especially those Mary Lou referred to as "My Girls".

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral home is accepting cards and tokens of sympathy for the Snoor family from those unable to attend services due to the current restrictions. Your condolences for the family and memories of Mary Lou can also be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
