Mary Louise Feher
Newark - Private graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Mary Louise Feher, 95, of Newark, will be held at St. Stephens Catholic Cemetery, Niles, Ohio, with Fr. Richard Murphy as celebrant.
Mary Louise, a former parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Willoughby, Ohio, died at the Inn at SharonBrooke on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born in Manifold, Pennsylvania on August 4, 1924, to the late Stanley and Mary (Krutak) Szczotka.
She was a graduate of the Euclid Nursing School and retired from Breckenridge Village where she worked in the medical records department.
Mary Louise is survived by her sons, Dennis and David (Beverly) Feher; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Velican; nieces, Renee (Greg) Fracker, Michelle (Chuck) Miller; and several grand-nieces
In addition to her parents, Mary Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph D. Feher; sister, Beatrice Ratkay; and brothers-in-law; Edward Ratkay and Richard Velican.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral home is accepting cards and tokens of sympathy for the Feher family from those unable to attend services due to the current restrictions. Your condolences for the family and memories of Mary Louise can also be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020