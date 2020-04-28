|
|
Mary Louise Hill
Newark - Mary Louise Hill, age 89, of Newark, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Newark Care and Rehabilitation. Mary was born January 10, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Guy Albert and Edna (Trask) Jolley.
Mary was a secretary and bookkeeper for First Assembly of God in Lyndhurst, Ohio, Teen Challenge of Central Ohio, First Assembly of God in Anchorage, Alaska and Calvary Temple Assembly of God in South Bend, Indiana. She was a member of Family of Faith Community Church for over 20 years where she sang in the choir. She also sang and traveled professionally with the Harmonaires Ladies Trio.
She is survived by a son, Eric (Robin) Hill; daughter, Nancy Mae (Matt) Place; grandchildren, Dustin (Sarah) Hill, Jeremy (Nyssa) Hill, Amanda (Matt) Hawkins, Nathaniel (Jill) Place and Matthew Place; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Asher Hawkins, Amelia Hill, Melody Hill, and Tyler, Lydia, Ellie and Adelyn Place; brother, Charles "Bud" (Carmen) Jolley; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delmore N. Hill in 1994; and by a sister, Peggy Myers.
A graveside memorial service will be held later in the summer at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Columbus.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Newark Care and Rehab Activities Fund, 75 McMillen Drive, Newark, OH 43055.
