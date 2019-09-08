Services
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resources
Mary Louise Tussing


1937 - 2019
Mary Louise Tussing Obituary
Mary Louise Tussing

MILLERSPORT - Mary Louise (Baldwin) Tussing, 81, of Millersport, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Hospice Selma Markowitz Care Center at Licking Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.

Mary Lou was born on November 6, 1937 in Mount Vernon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Dr. Charles S. and Marian (Turner) Baldwin R.N. Mary Lou graduated from Newark High School Class of 1955 and received her B.S.N./R.N. from The Ohio State College of Nursing in 1959. She enjoyed spending time with her family, boating, quilting, entertaining, and traveling. She was a past member of Glenford Mother's Club, ZETA Sorority, Daughter's of the American Revolution, Newark PEO, and Monday Talks. In addition to those activities, she worked as the past Director of the Perry County Senior Medical Program, and in her early nursing career worked as a surgical nurse at Children's Hospital. She cultivated many lasting friendships through her various activities and work experiences. She will be missed by many friends and family.

Mary Lou is survived by her sons, Whitney Tussing and Bryan (Lori Sturgeon) Tussing, both of Glenford; grandchildren, Wyatt, Hannah and Justin Tussing; various nieces, nephews and Tyler Stevens of Columbus; sisters-in-law, Sandy (Morrison) Baldwin, Geri (Derr) Baldwin, and Diane Tussing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer B. Tussing Jr.; a son, Wylie Tussing; her stepmother, Constance Baldwin; and two brothers, Robert Baldwin and Charles Baldwin.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset. A private family graveside service and burial will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Silent Home Cemetery, Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Lou's memory to the Wylie Tussing Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Northern Local School District, 8700 Sheridan Rd., Thornville, Ohio 43076, Attn: Courtney Jones.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 8, 2019
