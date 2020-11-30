Mary Martha McKirahan Knicely
St. Louisville - Mary Martha McKirahan Knicely, age 95, of rural St. Louisville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Mary was born in Cambridge, Ohio on July 25, 1925 and was a graduate of New Concord High School. She lived her adult life outside St. Louisville, where she cared for her family and served in many roles in support of the family farm. She was also a faithful attendee at The Church of God at God's Acres in Newark, where she was active in various ministries for many years.
Mary is survived by her three sons, Alva (Judy) Knicely, Jr., Larry (Teresa) Knicely and Jack (Linda) Knicely; eleven grandchildren, Corinna, Jed, Kris, Winter, Robert, Marti, Tracy, Brian, Tara, Hayley, and Lucas; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Alva Norris Knicely, Sr. (2008); her birth parents, Mildred and Fred McKirahan; foster parents, Bill and Lula Parsons; three sisters; and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 4, at The Church of God at God's Acres, 675 North Cedar Street, Newark, with Pastor Roger Decker officiating.
Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service (from 10-11 a.m.) at The Church of God at God's Acres. Burial will take place in Evans Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to The Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
, Post Office Box 430, 43058 or to the Guernsey County Children Services, 274 Highland Avenue, Cambridge, Ohio 43725.
Abiding by proper masking and social distancing guidelines will be expected for those in attendance.
