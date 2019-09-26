|
Mary Pauline Ventura
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Mary Pauline Ventura, 94, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 9:00 A.M., Saturday, September 28, 2019, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Mary, a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was born in Newark, Ohio on December 25, 1924 to the late Henry and Pauline (Janovic) Laca.
A 1942 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, Mary was formerly employed at Pharis Tire & Rubber and Kaiser Aluminum. She was involved with the Heart of Ohio Girl Scout Council and was a member of the Sons of Italy Rinascimento Lodge 2486.
Mary was a compassionate and caring woman, always ready to offer help to those in need, often providing food and comfort. Her frozen daquiris became synonymous with family celebrations and were always a welcome treat.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Susan Hannahs, and Jeffrey (Kimberly) Ventura; grandchildren, Jospeh (Lindsay) Hannahs, Leah (Aaron) Huffman; Brian Ventura (Traci Larsen), Kyle (Amy) Ventura, and Sean Ventura; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jett, Lauren, and Brecken; sister, Helen (Reginald) Wirick; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, James Ventura.
Friends and family may call from 4-7 P.M., Friday, September 27, 2019, at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, where the Sons of Italy will conduct a service at 6:30 P.M., followed by a Rosary Service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Central Ohio for their dedication and care these past few weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name can be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 40 Granville, Street, Newark, OH 43055; or the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box, 430 Newark, OH 43058.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 26, 2019