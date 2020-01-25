|
|
Mary Walker Angevine
Lebanon, NH - Mary Walker Angevine, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 18th, at her residence in Lebanon NH.
She was born to Bill and Louise Walker, on October 26th 1929 in Franklin County Ohio. Mary graduated from Bexley High School and received her Bachelor's degree in Biology from Ohio State University. Mary taught in the Pataskala Ohio school district for many years and is remembered fondly by her students. She established an annual fifth grade outdoor education camp on her family property at Silica Hollow. Later she obtained her Master's Degree from OSU and was a dedicated guidance counselor at Watkins Memorial High School. She was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Pataskala as an elder and choir member. She was an accomplished pianist and acted in community theatrical productions.
She married the late Howard Angevine of Pataskala, who predeceased her. Mary and Howard are survived by three children, Debbie Hertz, Bill Angevine, and Dora Angevine. Her youngest child, Leon, predeceased her. She is also survived by four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Her ashes will be interred in Pataskala Cemetery and a remembrance service will be held by the family at a future date.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 25 to Jan. 30, 2020