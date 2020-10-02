1/
Mary Wickiser

Mary Wickiser

Johnstown - Mary Ellen Wickiser, 74 of Johnstown, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 11, 1946 in Johnstown, Ohio to the late Rolley and Gladys Wickiser. Mary retired from Tech International after 22 years of work. She is preceded in passing by her parents Rolley and Gladys, sister Carolyn Keyser, and brother Wayne Wickiser. Mary is survived by her sisters Judy Biris and Saundra (Richard) Ashbrook, her four cats, many nieces and nephews, and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. Family and friends may call from 10:00-11:00 am, Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home 225 N. Main St. Johnstown, Ohio 43031. Immediately following the visitation at 11:00 am there will be a funeral service officiated by Pastor Dan Hamilton. Following the service there will be a committal service held at Green Hill Cemetery.




Published in Advocate from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2020.
