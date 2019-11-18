|
Mary Williams, 104, passed away Monday November 11, 2019, was born February 11, 1915 to George and Emma (Neilly) Woodard in Bradford Pa. She graduated from Bradford High School, class of 1933. She married Thomas Williams (1915-1990) on October 3, 1936. They moved to Newark Ohio in 1951.
Mary and her husband Tom owned Tom's Market in Utica from 1957 until 1972, then they retired to Florida in 1979 and spent 30 years at Golf Lakes Estates, she returned to Newark in 2009. Mary was a life member of the Order of Eastern Star and a member of Neal Ave Methodist Church.
She is survived by her 4 children, Ralph (Sandra) Williams, Larry (Linda) Williams, Betty Baumgartner and John (Christine) Williams, and 8 grand children Susan (Leonard) McCoy, Pamela Williams, Julie Williams, Edwin (Tiffany) Baumgartner, Joel (Lanae) Williams, Molly (David) Allison, Stephen (Desiree) Williams and Alan Williams, and 13 great grand children.
Besides her husband Mary was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, Hazel and Luella and 2 brothers Clinton and Robert.
A Memorial Service is being planned and will be held the spring of 2020.
