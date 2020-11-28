MaryAnn Walters
Newark - A Mass of Christin Burial celebrating the life of MaryAnn Leontine (Quinlan) Walters will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 10:30 A.M., Thursday, December 3, 2020. Burial will follow at Coshocton Memorial Gardens, Coshocton.
MaryAnn, a parishioner of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, passed away at AlterCare South of Newark on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was born in St. Francis, Wisconsin on January 24, 1924, the seventh child of fourteen, to the late Thomas and Alma (Pilsner) Quinlan.
She dedicated her life to her Catholicism and her love for children. She started her devotion at the age of 16 entering a convent where she cared for many children in orphanages. MaryAnn left the convent and married the love of her life, James Lawrence Walters Sr. On December 22, 1957. Through all of her years she took pride in caring for her children and numerous grandchildren and then great grandchildren. MaryAnn was also a talented artist and crafter.
She is survived by her sisters; Patricia Pruszka and Ruth Schiltz, daughters; Alice (Rick) Black, Barbara (John) Grover, Cynthia (Phil) Jenny; son James L. (Diana) Walters Jr.; 17 Grandchildren; 14 Great-Grandchildren; and one Great-Great Grandchild.
MaryAnn always had a special bond with Granddaughter, Kelly (Seth) Daugherty and her children; Skylar, Kyla, and Lyric.
In addition to her parents, MaryAnn was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Walters Sr. in 2011; her son, Larry; daughters Marilou and Beth; grandson, Dennis; and 12 of her siblings.
The family of MaryAnn would like to thank the caring staff at AlterCare South and AlterCare Hospice for the love and support they gave her over the last few years, especially Lynette who made sure at the end we all got to say our goodbyes.
