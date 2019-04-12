Services
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
614-840-0900
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the American Legion Post 254
180 W. Maple St
Johnstown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Piper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew S. Piper


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Matthew S. Piper Obituary
Matthew S. Piper

Johnstown, OH. - Matthew S. Piper, age 47, of Johnstown, OH passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Columbus, OH on September 6, 1971 to Mona P. Burrell and Thomas N. Piper.

Matthew married Kathy J. Frazier on December 5, 2016 at their home in Johnstown. The two had just celebrated their 2nd anniversary together.

He worked in the automotive industry and was a member of the C Town Cruisers.

He is survived by wife, Kathy Piper; mother, Mona Piper; father, Thomas Piper; son, Tony; daughters, Chrissy, Autumn, Tifany and Christia; brothers, Tom, Bob, Josh, Brian and Sean; sisters, Kelly, Heather and Mariah; grandsons, Shayne and Tanner; along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by dad, Gary Wingo.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1pm-4pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the American Legion Post 254, 180 W. Maple St. Johnstown, OH 43031. Inurnment at Greenhill Cemetery will take place at a later date. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave a condolence for his family.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
Download Now