|
|
Matthew S. Piper
Johnstown, OH. - Matthew S. Piper, age 47, of Johnstown, OH passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Columbus, OH on September 6, 1971 to Mona P. Burrell and Thomas N. Piper.
Matthew married Kathy J. Frazier on December 5, 2016 at their home in Johnstown. The two had just celebrated their 2nd anniversary together.
He worked in the automotive industry and was a member of the C Town Cruisers.
He is survived by wife, Kathy Piper; mother, Mona Piper; father, Thomas Piper; son, Tony; daughters, Chrissy, Autumn, Tifany and Christia; brothers, Tom, Bob, Josh, Brian and Sean; sisters, Kelly, Heather and Mariah; grandsons, Shayne and Tanner; along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by dad, Gary Wingo.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1pm-4pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the American Legion Post 254, 180 W. Maple St. Johnstown, OH 43031. Inurnment at Greenhill Cemetery will take place at a later date. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave a condolence for his family.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 12, 2019