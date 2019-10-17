|
|
Mattie Lee Blake
NEWARK -
A Home Going Service, celebrating the life of Mattie Lee Blake, 83, of Newark, will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 383 Washington Street, Newark, with Pastor Mario Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may call at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Friday, October 18th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and also on Saturday at the church from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Mattie was born in Fairhope, Alabama on October 5, 1936 to the late R.C. and Josephine (Puryear) Davis. She passed away at Licking Memorial Hospital on October 16, 2019.
Prior to retirement, she was a head teller for over 25 years with Park National Bank and after retirement, she owned and operated Matties Place Restaurant; She was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, where she formerly sang in the choir. Mattie was a multiple award winner at the Newark Annual Rib Fest, and was well-known for her BBQ ribs. She was an avid fisherman, enjoyed bowling and traveling, especially to Las Vegas. Mattie had an uplifting, positive personality, loved everyone she met and would help anyone in need. Most important was the time she spent with her loving family and friends, and she will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Survivors include her children, Margie LaPaugh, Roger (Lucinda) Blake, Desiree Blake, Ronald (Chellie) Blake and Romy (Greg) Blake; brother, Felix Davis; sister-in-law, Myrtle Steward; grandchildren ,Erica (Braxton), Kaina (B.J.), R.D., Jeremy, Jerrica, Tessa, Zack (Ashleigh), Terrance, Prince (Andrea) and Mattie (Daniel); 19 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Harry Blake; sons, Roderick Blake and Rodney Blake, Jr.; sister, Sara Lee; and brother, R.C. Davis, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mattie to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019