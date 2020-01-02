Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Granville - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Maureen Dempsey Lombardo, 87, of Granville, will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 10:00 A.M., Monday, January 6, 2020, with Msgr. Paul Enke as celebrant. Inurnment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Maureen, a parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, passed away at the Middleton Senior Living Center on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 7, 1932 to the late Joseph and Grace (Monroe) Dempsey.

A faith-filled woman, Maureen embodied the Catholic faith which was evident in her daily actions. Over the years she opened her home to care for those in need, doing so with compassion and kindness. Her family was very dear to her, and the many traditions upheld and celebrated with them became vital testaments to the importance of family and the love shared.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Nancy (Mark) Tochman, Gregory (Peggy) Lombardo, Michael (Karen) Lombardo, Patricia (Robert) Prior, Tod (Karen) Lombardo, Catherine Granger, Maureen (Paul) Reblin, and Edward (Rebecca) Watson; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren plus another on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lombardo; daughter, Mary Grace Watson; granddaughter, Angela Lombardo; brothers, Fr. Richard Dempsey, Robert (Mary Rita) Dempsey, and William (Alice) Dempsey; and sister-in-law Rita (Robert) Newton.

Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 2-5 P.M., Sunday, January 5, 2020, where a Vigil Service will be held at 2:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Damascus Catholic Youth Summer Camp: https://damascus.net/give/campership

To share your memory of Maureen or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
