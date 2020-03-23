|
Maurice Ervin
Newark - Maurice Ervin, age 82, of Newark, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at The Inn at SharonBrooke.
Maurice was born August 11, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio to the late James Russell and Lula Mae (Faught) Ervin. He grew up in Millersport and was a 1956 graduate of Millersport High School. He opened his first auto body repair business with his best friend Max Anderson while in high school. Maurice was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was employed by Clark Motor Company and Chesrown Oldsmobile Cadillac in Newark for many years prior to venturing on his own with Ervin Auto Body in Newark. After 20 plus years he sold the business allowing him time to pursue his own restoration projects. He was known for his white lab coat, spotless surroundings and a good (car) story. Maurice was a member of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, Good Guys Car Club, St. John's United Church of Christ, was a mentor for the automotive program at the Licking County Joint Vocational School and an avid supporter of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracy S. Ervin of Jacksonville, Florida; long-time companion, Judy Null of Newark; a brother, Chester (Suzy) Ervin of Millersport; a sister, Linda Ervin of Millersport; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Sanderson) Ervin; and a brother, Jimmy Ervin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dawes Arboretum or the Licking County Humane Society.
A celebration of life service will be held in the summer and will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020