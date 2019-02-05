|
Maymie Ruth Dunlap
Newark - Maymie Ruth Dunlap, age 87, of Newark, passed away, Friday, February 1, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born August 25, 1931 in Newark, Ohio to the late Charles Orville and Mary Alice (Kolb) Bowen.
Maymie retired from the L & K Restaurant after twenty years of service. After her retirement, she provided daycare in her home for her grandchildren as well as many other children. She loved country music and loved dancing with her family and friends at the Druid's Club. She was an avid euchre player and was active with the Druid's euchre league for many years. Maymie was a lifetime member of the Druids, the V.F.W. and the Eagles. Maymie attended Newark High School and continued to be active with her NHS reunions.
She is survived by her children, Butch (Peggy) Dunlap, Debra Riley, Linda (Chuck) Stidham and Richard (Teresa Rine) Dunlap; eight grandchildren, Christina (Wayne) Lupher, Deanna (Randy) Daughters, D.L. (Gretchen) Dunlap, Maymie Linn (Tim) Saunders, Mandy Smith, Megan (Carnell) Martin, Tara Carmichael and Ryan Dunlap; a half-sister, Linda Sweigart, twenty-two great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Richard Dunlap, Sr.; special long-time friend, Paul Francis; three brothers, Robert Bowen, Donald Bowen and Clifford Bowen; and two sisters, Betty Schimpf and Alice Bowen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maymie's name to the .
In accordance with Maymie's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Dunlap family.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 5, 2019