|
|
Melissa Messer
St. Louisville - Melissa Dawn Messer, 42, of St. Lousiville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 13, 2019 at her home. She was born in Columbus, on August 9, 1977, the daughter of Charles and Gladys (Johnson) Messer. She attended Watkins Memorial H.S., class of 1996.
Melissa had worked as a collection specialist for Discover Card services in Columbus. She enjoyed music, arts, crafts and her animals Thor and Killer.
She is survived by her mother Gladys Messer (Mike Roach), her significant other Joe Imboden, her siblings Annie Fuson (Chuck Raines), Jenny (Bill) Bolen, Chuck (Jamie) Messer; along with her nieces and nephews: Danielle, Kody, Nicole, Raelyn, Madison, Wesley and Julia; her seven great-nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Melissa was preceded in death by her brother Ralph in 1975 and her father Charles in 1988.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from Noon until 4:00 p.m. at the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service. Following visitation, Melissa will be taken to the Honaker Funeral Home, Logan W.V., where visitation will follow on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services celebrating her life will follow on Monday, November 18, 2019, with burial in the Messer Cemetery, Jennies Creek W.V.
Melissa was "Messer Strong!"
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019