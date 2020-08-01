1/1
Melody L. Rimmel
Melody L. Rimmel

Newark - Melody Lee Rimmel, 70, of Newark, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital. She was born September 15, 1949 in Newark to the late James and JoAnn (Bachelor) Paul II.

Melody graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelors Degree is Psychology. She enjoyed playing Bridge and Scrabble and watching Jeopardy. She liked to plan her vacations, especially cruises. She was a great cook, a great mom, and loved her grandchildren very much.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Carl; four children, Ross (Nadia) Rimmel, Ryan (Sarah) Rimmel, Lisa (Shawn) Savory, and Carl (Kathy) Rimmel Jr.; nine grandchildren, Leila, Cassandra, Calvin, Colin, Noah, Carl, Corrine, Camy, and Kristin; four brothers, John (Renee) Paul, Joe (Diane) Paul, Jeff (Janna) Paul, and Jay Paul; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Karen Paul and Cathy Williamson; and one brother, Jim Paul.

Memorial services will be held privately.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com






Published in Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
