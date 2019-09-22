Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Meloney I. "Millie" Clark


1950 - 2019
Meloney I. "Millie" Clark Obituary
Meloney I. "Millie" Clark

NEWARK - A gathering of family and friends for Meloney I. "Millie" Clark, 68, of Newark, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Millie, a secretary for Licking Valley High School for 25 years, passed away September 19, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born November 23, 1950, in Lumberton, NC, to the late Arren and Joyce (Sealey) Ivey.

Millie was a 1968 graduate of Lumberton High School and attended Mars Hill University and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events and loved her job at Licking Valley High School, where she enjoyed helping the kids and the people she worked with.

She is survived by her husband, Philip C. Clark, Jr.; daughter, Ashley (Kory) Hartman of Lima; son, Philip C. (Maria) Clark, III, of Newark; grandchildren, Reece and Trent Clark and Madison and Cooper Hartman, uncle, William (Barbara) Sealey; brothers-in-law, Chris (Judy) Clark and David Clark both of Newark, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Ivey.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wyatt Adkins Heart Organization, 103 Flowers Dr., Newark, Ohio 43055.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 22, 2019
