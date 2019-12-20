|
|
Melvin Corbett
NEWARK - A visitation, celebrating the life of Melvin Corbett, 65, of Newark, will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark.
Melvin was born in Apopka, Florida on September 15, 1954 to the late Deamon and Lucille (Postell) Corbett. He passed away on December 19, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio.
Prior to retirement, Melvin was a master mechanic for many years. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing and working on cars. Melvin would help anyone in need and he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Donna M. (Crain) Corbett, whom he married February 18, 1989; children, Quen Corbett, Trina (Richard) Mobley and Lee (Dreka) Burton; special grandchildren, Mykel Dabo, Shanti Davis, Ka'Mar Davis and Royce Strimpfel; siblings, Catherine (Ernest) Bell, Ralph (Gail) Corbett and Gwen (Adolph) Armstrong; two great grandchildren; and numerous other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Wendy Davis; son, Tabu Davis; and sister, Josebelle Enman.
