Melvin E. Halblaub
Newark - Melvin Eugene Halblaub, age 87, of Newark, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born on December 11, 1932 to the late Karl and Ruth (Dyett) Halblaub.
A funeral service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Melvin will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery following the service.
Melvin proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He then worked as a Press Operator for General Motors until he retired. Melvin was one of the founders for the North Town Girls Softball League. He loved to spend time with his family and attending sports activities for his children and grandchildren. Melvin was an avid Buckeye and Nascar fan. In his later years, he became a valued customer at Giant Eagle, where he went every day to drink his coffee and purchase daily groceries.
Melvin is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Bobbie M. (Cronin) Halblaub. He also leaves behind his children, William (Cheryl) Halblaub, Donald (Ruthie) Halblaub, Kim (Gene Music) Vallee, and Thomas (Yvette Athey) Halblaub; grandchildren, Amanda Halblaub, Craig (Amanda) Lightle, Angel (John) Luke, Abbey Halblaub, Thomas Emerick, Alison Halblaub, Matthew (Jenny) Germann, Jessica (Tim) Seymour, and Andrew Germann; great grandchildren, Savanna, Kayla, Binne, Dominik, Aralyn, Adelynn, Frederick, Liam, and Greta; and siblings, Francis Halblaub and Verna Halblaub-McPeek.
In addition to his parents, Melvin is preceded in death by his siblings, Edwin, Karlton, Harlold, Ina Ruth, Etha Mae, and Louise, and several nieces and nephews.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020