Melvin Monfort
Pataskala - Melvin Monfort, age 73, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on June 15, 2020. Mel was born on March 22, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio. He joined the Navy Reserve in 1964, went on active duty in 1967 and retired as a Command Master Chief, after 31 years, in 1997. After the Navy he worked for a while at the Meijer stores in Gahanna and Blacklick. He attended the Ohio State University and graduated in 2007. He loved playing golf and learned how to make quilts that were challenging. Mel was preceded in death by his parents William Monfort and Bette Hastilow, stepfather Robert Hastilow, sister Marcia Austin. He is survived by his "Darlin' Bride" of 54 years, Sherry (Dearring) Monfort; sons Brian Robert Monfort and David Thomas (Andrea) Monfort; grandchildren Connor and Skylar; siblings Charles (Penny) Monfort, Michael (Sue) Monfort, Pat Monfort, Judy (Jerry) Ensley, Carol Grapentine, Beverley (Alex) Meng, Dean Monfort; in-laws Donna and Ralph Conrad, Carol Valentine, Mary Lou and David McNabb, Dianne Dearring; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and a multitude of golfing, Navy and quilting friends. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 26 from 1-5pm at the Monfort home. Stop by and share a memory and have some chocolate - Mel's favorite food. In lieu of flowers please support your favorite charity or food bank.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.