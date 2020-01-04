|
|
Meneva J. Peters
GRANVILLE - Meneva Jean Peters, 74, of Granville, OH passed on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital after a long illness. She was born June 24, 1945 in Glendale, WV to the late Billy and Anna (McLaughlin) Phillips.
Meneva met the love of her life, Robert, while on horseback. Meneva and Robert would have been married 56 years on Jan. 15th. Their first date was her high school graduation from Bellaire HS. Meneva was a homemaker caring for her son who has Cerebral Palsy for many years. After Rob graduated from high school, she worked at Doctors Hospital North and then Mount Carmel East as a nutritional assistant. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years, having the camp nickname of Mink. She received the Hidden Heroine Award in 1976 by Governor James Rhodes. Meneva loved gardening, cooking, planning events, traveling and spending time with her family. She was a marvelous seamstress and enjoyed her crafts. She loved preparing meals for the Masons and Eastern Star for their installations and inspections. She was a member of Wahneta #235 Order of the Eastern Star in Pataskala
Meneva is survived by her husband, Robert M. Peters, Jr. and children: Jean (Dave) Johnson, Deborah Peters, and Robert Peters, III, grandchildren, Meneva Ann Hoffman(Steven Harlan), Troy (Selena) Gromley, Sarah(Brian) McGuire, Emily Johnson(Steve Alston), great-grandchildren: Olive Mae Faith Diemer, Ayres Williams, Joshua Harlan, Aiden and Brigid McGuire, Pierson and Peyton Johnson, sisters: Ruth Kirkpatrick and Nettie Thompson, many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, January 6th from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Kirkersville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Services, located at 285 E. Main Street in Kirkersville. An Order of the Eastern Star service will be held at 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will then be held immediately following that service at approximately 6:15 p.m.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 7 at 1:00 p.m. at Kirkersville Cemetery in Kirkersville. All are welcome to attend.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020