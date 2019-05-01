Mescal Buchanan



Newark - Mescal May Buchanan



Celebration of Life Service for Mescal May Buchanan, age 87, of Newark will be held 10 AM on Saturday May 4, 2019 at the Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street Newark Ohio with Pastor Todd Garman officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may call Friday May 3, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.



Mescal May Buchanan went to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born in Belmont County, OH on March 8, 1932 to the late Chancie O. and Freda E. (Neiswanger) Snively.



Mescal was formerly employed by Westinghouse, she attended Cornerstone Church in Heath. Her legacy she leaves behind is that she was a Christian lady who put her faith and belief in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, and in His resurrection.



Mescal is survived by her two sons, Ronald E. (Janet) Buchanan of Zanesville, OH, David A. (Susan) Buchanan of Heath, Oh; one grandson, three granddaughters, two great grandsons, four great granddaughters; brother Charles O. (Ruth) Snively of Cincinnati, OH, sister Mildred N. Clark of St. Clairsville, OH.



She is preceded in death by her husband Murel E. Buchanan, two brothers and five sisters.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Mescal Buchanan to www.jazmynscause.org Published in the Advocate on May 1, 2019