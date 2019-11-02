|
Michael A. "Bortz" Cortez
Reynoldsburg - A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael A. "Mike" Cortez (fondly known as Bortz), age 61, of Reynoldsburg (formerly of Newark) will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 66 Granville Street, Newark, with Father David Sizemore, as celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Pataskala.
Mike passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 peacefully with his family after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born May 31, 1958 in Newark, Ohio to Francis J. and Louise A. (Testa) Cortez.
Mike was a kind and dedicated family man who enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was one you could honestly say had never met a stranger. Mike also had many friends who are considered family.
He was an avid sports fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Browns, the New York Yankees, and Newark Catholic.
Mike also enjoyed playing golf and recently traveled to Scotland to the famed St. Andrews course. Mike and his friends created a special golf tournament in which he never missed a year of playing called the "Red Eye".
He was a Regional Sales Manager for Dart Trucking for almost twenty years. Mike was a 1976 graduate of Newark Catholic High School.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie L. (Yates) Cortez; his mother, Louise A. Cortez; three daughters, Caitlyn R. C. (Brett) Blacet, Christina M. Cortez and Annmarie G. Haefs; three stepdaughters, Katelyn M. Zimpfer, Kaylee N. Zimpfer and Kenzie L. Zimpfer; four grandchildren, Lera, Archer, Beau and Maxim Blacet; and a brother, John Cortez.
In addition to his father, Francis J. Cortez (2002); he was preceded in death by a brother, Frederick J. Cortez (2013).
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mike's name to The James Cancer Center 460 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 or to Newark Catholic High School, 1 Green Wave Dr, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Cortez family.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019