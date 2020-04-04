|
Michael Alan Kane
SOMERSET - Michael Alan Kane, age 72, of Somerset, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1947, to the late John M. and Georgianna A. Kane in Zanesville, Ohio at Good Samaritan Hospital.
Mike was a 1965 graduate of Newark Catholic High School, where he was active in football and basketball. He went to work immediately following graduation for Rockwell International and retired from the same company after 31 years of dedicated service. He was also co-owner of the Copper Penny Tavern on Buckeye Lake for twenty years.
A fiercely independent man with a strong sense of adventure, Mike traveled all over the world for twelve years during his retirement. He visited localities throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, returning to settle in Somerset. Throughout his life and especially in recent years, he enjoyed all kinds of outdoor activities, especially hunting and fishing and caring for his beautiful farm. He will be remembered for his loyalty and devotion to his family.
He is survived by his sister Janet (Neil) Beard, children Katie and Clay; sister Barb (Fred) Seidler, children Kelsey (Hunter) Stamey, Grant (Nicole) Seidler; brother David (Lisa) Kane, children Megan and Corey Kane and special cousin Kathleen Gummer. He will be greatly missed by his close circle of family, cousins and friends.
A celebration of Mike's life will be announced at a later date. A private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Newark, Ohio.
Memorials in Mike's name can be made to the or Newark Catholic High School Foundation, Newark Catholic Athletic Association: 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Your condolences for the family and memories of Mike can also be shared by visiting: www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020