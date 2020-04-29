|
Michael Anthony Pettit
HEATH - Michael Anthony Pettit, 34, of Heath, passed away unexpectedly at his home April 26, 2020. He was born July 30, 1985 in Newark, Ohio. Michael was the son of Fred Pettit and Lynn (VanWInkle) Pettit. He attended and graduated from Newark High School in 2003.
Michael was truly one of a kind. He was extremely athletic and an amazing artist. He had a passion and zest for life that cannot be matched. Among all of Michael's wonderful qualities he will be most remembered for his deep love and loyalty he had for his family and friends. We will always remember and keep close to our hearts his competitive nature, childlike humor, endless charisma, and loud personality. We all take comfort most in knowing Michael's endless drive to be close to the Lord. Michael was a lifelong member of the Christian Apostolic Church.
Michael will be missed every day by his father, Fred Pettit. His mother, Lynn (VanWInkle) Pettit. His best friend and brother Daniel (Jennifer) Pettit. His sister Miranda (Aaron) Spicer. Nieces and nephew, Kyndall, Kole, Delanie, and Karsyn. Many family and friends and his very closest friend and "Big Brother" Shawn Coon. Most of all Michael leaves behind his sons Caden Pettit, Roman Pettit, Kavien "little man" Jackson and his soulmate and lifelong love, Carly Crist.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for his sons at the Park National Bank. Donations can be mailed to 50 N. 3rd Street, Newark Ohio 43055.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020