Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Pettit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Anthony Pettit


1985 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Anthony Pettit Obituary
Michael Anthony Pettit

HEATH - Michael Anthony Pettit, 34, of Heath, passed away unexpectedly at his home April 26, 2020. He was born July 30, 1985 in Newark, Ohio. Michael was the son of Fred Pettit and Lynn (VanWInkle) Pettit. He attended and graduated from Newark High School in 2003.

Michael was truly one of a kind. He was extremely athletic and an amazing artist. He had a passion and zest for life that cannot be matched. Among all of Michael's wonderful qualities he will be most remembered for his deep love and loyalty he had for his family and friends. We will always remember and keep close to our hearts his competitive nature, childlike humor, endless charisma, and loud personality. We all take comfort most in knowing Michael's endless drive to be close to the Lord. Michael was a lifelong member of the Christian Apostolic Church.

Michael will be missed every day by his father, Fred Pettit. His mother, Lynn (VanWInkle) Pettit. His best friend and brother Daniel (Jennifer) Pettit. His sister Miranda (Aaron) Spicer. Nieces and nephew, Kyndall, Kole, Delanie, and Karsyn. Many family and friends and his very closest friend and "Big Brother" Shawn Coon. Most of all Michael leaves behind his sons Caden Pettit, Roman Pettit, Kavien "little man" Jackson and his soulmate and lifelong love, Carly Crist.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for his sons at the Park National Bank. Donations can be mailed to 50 N. 3rd Street, Newark Ohio 43055.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now