Michael B. "Mike" Hawthorn
THORNVILLE - A memorial service celebrating the life of Michael B. "Mike" Hawthorn, 62 of Thornville, will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 12:00 p.m. at the Thornville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Jeremy Shank officiating.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 56 S. Main Street, Thornville, one hour prior to the memorial service on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Mike was born in Dayton, Ohio on February 17, 1957 to the late Harold Bruce Hawthorn, and Carol (Hartwell) Hawthorn Vaughters, who survives. He passed away at Select Specialty Hospital on July 2, 2019.
Prior to retirement, Mike was a gifted electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 683. He was a lover of the great outdoors, where he was an avid fisherman, hunter and hobby farmer. Most important was the time he spent with his loving family and friends.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his siblings, Jeff (Jan) Hawthorn, Marc (Lisa) Hawthorn and Carrie (John) Doherty; mother-in-law, Ruby Leffler; father-in-law, Joe Leffler; sisters-in-law, Shelia (Larry) Gallagher, Char (Dick) Krumlauf and Billie (Steve) Dearlove; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria "Vickie" (Stiltner) Hawthorn.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mike to the Thornville Food Pantry. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate on July 4, 2019